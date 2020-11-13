Illinois officials report 15,400+ new coronavirus cases, 96 counties at warning level

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (KWQC) - The Illinois Department of Public Health reported 15,415 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 in Illinois on Friday, including 27 additional deaths.

Health officials say all but six Illinois counties are now at warning level for the virus. Ninety-six counties, plus the city of Chicago, were reported at a warning level on Friday.

The health department has reported a total of 551,957 COVID-19 cases since the pandemic began, including 10,504 deaths.

Within the past 24 hours, laboratories reported 106,540 tests for a total 8,871,640.

As of Thursday night, 5,362 people in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, IDPH says 990 patients were in the ICU and 488 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.

The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from November 6 – November 12 is 13.2%. The preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity from November 6, 2020 – November 12, 2020 is 14.5%.

Illinois counties, plus Chicago at warning level for COVID-19:

Adams, Alexander, Bond, Boone, Brown, Bureau, Calhoun, Carroll, Cass, Christian, Clark, Clay, Clinton, Coles, Cook, Crawford, Cumberland, DeKalb, DeWitt, Douglas, DuPage, Edgar, Edwards, Effingham, Fayette, Ford, Franklin, Fulton, Gallatin, Greene, Grundy, Hamilton, Hancock, Hardin, Henderson, Henry, Iroquois, Jackson, Jasper, Jefferson, Jersey, Jo Daviess, Johnson, Kane, Kankakee, Kendall, Knox, Lake, LaSalle, Lawrence, Lee, Livingston, Logan, Macon, Macoupin, Madison, Marion, Marshall, Massac, Mason, McDonough, McHenry, McLean, Mercer, Monroe, Morgan, Moultrie, Ogle, Peoria, Perry, Piatt, Pike, Pulaski, Putnam, Randolph, Richland, Rock Island, Saline, Sangamon, Schuyler, Scott, Shelby, St. Clair, Stephenson, Tazewell, Vermilion, Wabash, Warren, Washington, Wayne, White, Whiteside, Will, Williamson, Winnebago, Woodford, and the city of Chicago.

What does it mean to be at a warning level for COVID-19?

A county is considered at the warning level when at least two of the following metrics trigger a warning:

New cases per 100,000 people. If there are more than 50 new cases per 100,000 people in the county, this triggers a warning.



Number of deaths. This metric indicates a warning when the weekly number of deaths increases more than 20% for two consecutive weeks.



Weekly test positivity. This metric indicates a warning when the 7-day test positivity rate rises above 8%.



ICU availability. If there are fewer than 20% of intensive care units available in the region, this triggers a warning.



Weekly emergency department visits. This metric indicates a warning when the weekly percent of COVID-19-like-illness emergency department visits increase by more than 20% for two consecutive weeks.



Weekly hospital admissions. A warning is triggered when the weekly number of hospital admissions for COVID-19-like-illness increases by more than 20% for two consecutive weeks.



Tests performed. This metric is used to provide context and indicate if more testing is needed in the county.



Clusters. This metric looks at the percent of COVID-19 cases associated with clusters or outbreaks and is used to understand large increase in cases.



New deaths in Illinois as of Friday:

Carroll County: 1 female 90s

Champaign County: 1 female 80s, 1 female 90s

Cook County: 1 female 60s, 2 females 70s, 1 male 70s

Greene County: 1 female 90s

Jersey County: 1 female 90s

Jo Daviess County: 1 male 70s

Kane County: 2 males 90s

Knox County: 1 male 70s

LaSalle County: 1 female 90s

Macon County: 1 female 100+

Madison County: 1 female 70s, 1 female 80s, 1 male 80s

McLean County: 1 female 90s

Ogle County: 1 female 80s

Pulaski County: 1 male 70s

Saline County: 1 female 70s

Sangamon County: 1 female 60s

St. Clair County: 1 female 60s

Will County: 1 female 90s

Williamson County: 1 male 70s

Winnebago County: 1 male 40s

