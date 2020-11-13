Advertisement

Iowa-bound portion of new I-74 Bridge opens Thursday night

The Iowa-bound portion of the new I-74 Bridge opened to traffic Thursday night.
By KWQC Staff
Published: Nov. 13, 2020 at 6:35 AM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
(KWQC) - History in the making.

After years of planning and construction, the Iowa-bound portion of the new Interstate 74 Bridge opened to traffic Thursday night. TV6 was one of the first vehicles to cross.

George Ryan, the I-74 Corridor Manager, said earlier this week he was pleased with the finished product.

“It’s just a great time for the Quad Cities,” he said. “There’s a lot of excitement in the Quad Cities about the opening of this, and about the project, and what you have here is a beautiful iconic structure that’s designed to last over 100 years with minimal maintenance.”

The bridge originally was slated to open early Friday, but crews were able to open it Thursday night.

Ryan said the new bridge has more room with its 72-foot width in comparison to the older bridge’s 30-foot width.

Motorists heading to Iowa from Moline will be able to access the I-74 Bridge at Avenue of the Cities, 6th Avenue, and River Drive. Officials said although there were many challenges while building the bridge, from floods to a cold winter, everyone stepped up.

The speed limit on the bridge is 55 mph because it is still considered a construction zone. Motorists are asked to continue driving with caution.

