Iowa officials report 5,065 new coronavirus cases, 19 more deaths over 24 hours

DES MOINES, Iowa (KWQC) - Iowa officials reported 5,065 new confirmed COVID-19 cases and 19 more deaths between 10:30 a.m. Thursday and 10:30 a.m. Friday, according to the state’s coronavirus website.

That brings the statewide total to 175,423 cases, with a positivity rate of 16.3% and 1,947 deaths since the start of the pandemic. The website, which reports the data in real-time, also showed that 1,079,242 Iowans have been tested and 106,491 have recovered.

Officials also reported that 1,227 Iowans were in the hospital for the virus as of 10:30 a.m. Friday, a new record high. Of those patients, 213 were admitted over the last 24 hours, 240 were in the intensive care unit and 107 were on ventilators.

