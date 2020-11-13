Advertisement

Iowa officials report 5,065 new coronavirus cases, 19 more deaths over 24 hours

Iowa coronavirus
Iowa coronavirus(MGN Image)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Nov. 13, 2020 at 10:40 AM CST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DES MOINES, Iowa (KWQC) - Iowa officials reported 5,065 new confirmed COVID-19 cases and 19 more deaths between 10:30 a.m. Thursday and 10:30 a.m. Friday, according to the state’s coronavirus website.

That brings the statewide total to 175,423 cases, with a positivity rate of 16.3% and 1,947 deaths since the start of the pandemic. The website, which reports the data in real-time, also showed that 1,079,242 Iowans have been tested and 106,491 have recovered.

Officials also reported that 1,227 Iowans were in the hospital for the virus as of 10:30 a.m. Friday, a new record high. Of those patients, 213 were admitted over the last 24 hours, 240 were in the intensive care unit and 107 were on ventilators.

Copyright 2020 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crime scene tape
Woman killed, man injured in Wednesday night shooting in Burlington
Smoke from a fire at Del’s Metal in Rock Island can be seen from across the Quad Cities...
Fire marshal: Cause of fire at Del’s Metal Co. in Rock Island appears to be ‘spontaneous combustion’
Quad City health officials: ‘spread of the virus is rampant in our community’
Davenport students to go fully remote due to rising cases
Illinois coronavirus
Health officials ask Illinoisans to stay home as much as possible for the next three weeks

Latest News

Coronavirus
Scott County reports 384 new COVID-19 cases, two deaths over 24 hours
Federal complaint filed against Iowa OSHA for not protecting workers amid COVID-19
The Scott County Auditor’s Office on Thursday conducted a post-election audit. The audit...
Scott County Auditor's Office holds post-election audit Thursday
The Moline Coal-Valley School District is moving from in-person learning to remote learning...
Moline Coal-Valley Schools moving students to remote learning on Monday