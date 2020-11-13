Man injured in Davenport stabbing Friday

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - One man was injured in a stabbing late Friday morning in Davenport.

Officers responded just after 11 a.m. to the 800 block of West 7th Street to report a person who has been stabbed. According to a media release, officers found a man with non-life-threatening injuries.

He was taken to Genesis Medical Center, East Rusholme Street. His condition was not known Friday afternoon.

Detectives are investigating the incident. No other information was released.

Police ask anyone with information to call the Davenport Police Department at 563-326-6125 or submit an anonymous tip online at “qccrimestoppers.com.”

