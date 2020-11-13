Advertisement

North Scott Lancers advance to state championship game in program history after thrilling OT win

North Scott stuns West Delaware
Published: Nov. 13, 2020 at 1:09 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CEDAR FALLS Iowa (KWQC) -The North Scott Lancers continue their historic season with a 17-10 OT win over Xaiver in the semifinals to advance to the first state championship game in school history.

With the win it was North Scotts third straight playoff game they came out on top within the final minute of regulation.

