Advertisement

Pfizer prepares for COVID vaccine distribution

By CNN staff
Published: Nov. 13, 2020 at 9:42 AM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Pfizer Pharmaceuticals released surprisingly positive preliminary data about its experimental coronavirus vaccine this week.

The drugmaker said on Monday that its COVID-19 vaccine may be a remarkable 90% effective, based on early and incomplete test results.

Pfizer now hopes to apply for regulatory approval by the end of the month. It’s a process that will take several weeks, according to experts.

Meanwhile, Pfizer hopes to distribute 7.6 million doses of the vaccine per day across its two main distribution centers, one in Kalamazoo, Michigan, and another in Puurs, Belgium.

The company will also distribute from existing centers in Pleasant Prairie, Wisconsin, and Karlsruhe, Germany.

Copyright 2020 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crime scene tape
Woman killed, man injured in Wednesday night shooting in Burlington
Smoke from a fire at Del’s Metal in Rock Island can be seen from across the Quad Cities...
Fire marshal: Cause of fire at Del’s Metal Co. in Rock Island appears to be ‘spontaneous combustion’
Quad City health officials: ‘spread of the virus is rampant in our community’
Illinois coronavirus
Health officials ask Illinoisans to stay home as much as possible for the next three weeks
Davenport students to go fully remote due to rising cases

Latest News

Students wait to ride a school bus in Wheeling, Ill., Friday, Nov. 6, 2020. School District 214...
With COVID-19 surging, schools suspend in-person education
Residents walk a flooded street to reach their homes, Monday, Nov. 9, 2020 in Fort Lauderdale,...
Eta races off to sea from Carolinas after soaking Florida
There have been serious injuries in an explosion at a Veterans Affairs hospital in Connecticut,...
Officials: 2 die in explosion at Connecticut VA hospital
SeaDream I was meant to show the world it was possible to sail safely during the coronavirus...
COVID-19 cases hit 1st Caribbean cruise since pandemic