Rock Island Co. Health Dept.: ‘bracing for an increasing number of deaths’ due to COVID-19

ROCK ISLAND Co., Ill. (KWQC) - Officials in Rock Island County have announced nearly 300 new cases of COVID-19 and four additional deaths.

Health officials on Friday announced 291 new cases, bringing the county total to 6,396 cases.

The four additional deaths bring the county’s total to 115.

The new deaths; a man in his 80′s who was hospitalized, a woman in her 90′s who was living in a long-term care facility, a woman in her 80′s who was living in a long-term care facility and a woman in her 80′s who was hospitalized.

“We send our sincere sympathies to the families and friends of these Rock Island County residents,” said Janet Hill, chief operating officer at the Rock Island County Health Department.

“Deaths are a lagging indicator of rampant COVID-19 infection in our community,” Hill said. “With the number of cases surging since September, we are bracing for an increasing number of deaths. Not everyone who contracts COVID-19 will die, thankfully, but many who do will suffer through a terrible illness with long-term health effects and long hospital stays.”

Officials also announced there are currently 65 patients in the hospital in the county due to COVID-19, an all-time high.

“Our Quad-City hospitals are near capacity,” Hill said. "We must act now. Each one of us has the power to slow down the number of people who are getting sick. We all must wear masks because they work. We all must cancel gatherings at home, at bars and restaurants, and places of worship and reception halls. We all must stay at home as much as possible and only leave to gather essential items or go to work. We all must isolate when we are sick. And if you are told that you must quarantine by your medical provider or your local health department, you must stay home for the entire time. The personal and economic health of our community depends on every single person doing his or her best to stop this wave of infection.”

The new cases are:

1 woman 100 or older

15 women in their 90s

13 women in their 80s

11 women in their 70s

12 women in their 60s

28 women in their 50s

26 women in their 40s

23 women in their 30s

28 women in their 20s

4 women in their teens

8 girls in their teens

5 girls younger than 13

5 men in their 90s

9 men in their 80s

12 men in their 70s

14 men in their 60s

26 men in their 50s

14 men in their 40s

12 men in their 30s

11 men in their 20s

3 men in their teens

5 boys in their teens

6 boys younger than 13

No additional information regarding these cases is available due to federal privacy laws.

We all must continue to do our part to prevent further spread of COVID-19 by:

· Washing your hands frequently

· Watching your distance: keep at least 6 feet between you and anyone else

· Wearing a face covering when you must go out

