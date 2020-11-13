Rock Island-Milan School District goes fully remote through 2021

ROCK ISLAND Co., Ill. (KWQC) - Officials with the Rock Island-Milan School District announced they will be moving to fully remote learning through 2021.

They will transition next week for the remainder of the second quarter and go through the first few weeks of 2021 until January 18. They will return to blended learning on Tuesday, Jan. 19.

“The alarming rate at which the COVID-19 virus is spreading across the community is now impacting our district as the number of positive and/or quarantined staff and students continue to increase," RIMSD Superintendent Reginald Lawrence said. “The safety of our students and our staff will always be our top priority.”

You can read the rest of the release below.

"Therefore, the school district will be using Monday, Nov. 16 and Tuesday, Nov. 17 as Remote Learning Planning days for staff to be ready to transition to Full Remote Learning on Wednesday, Nov. 18. Students will not report for Blended Learning or Remote Learning on Monday, Nov. 16 or Tuesday, Nov. 17. Students are to log on to Full Remote Learning on Wednesday, Nov. 18.

The remote learning plan will extend through Monday, January 18, 2021 to allow for a safe quarantine period due to expected travel and gatherings during the winter holiday and New Year’s holiday season. All schools will return to blended learning on Tuesday, January 19, 2020, pending it is safe to do so at that time.

Our school buildings will still be reachable by phone and email, however, parents will have to make an appointment to visit. The school district will continue to have meal distribution, as usual, each day next week. Starting on November 23, the meal distribution will revert back to the Monday and Thursday 3-day meal kit schedule. More information will be shared with families.

For further updates visit www.rimsd41.org"

Copyright 2020 KWQC. All rights reserved.