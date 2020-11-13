Advertisement

Rock Island officials approve nearly $300,000 in grants for businesses impacted by COVID-19

By KWQC Staff
Published: Nov. 13, 2020 at 11:38 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) - The Rock Island City Council approved $292,000 from the second round of the Small Business Emergency Response Grant during its meeting on Monday.

The program is designed to help businesses directly impacted by COVID-19.

City officials say this funding is in addition to the $250,000 allocated earlier this year. The initial round of grants helped 69 Rock Island businesses.

Those businesses eligible to apply for the second round include: businesses that have been impacted by mandated closures, reduced revenues, and customer traffic and those that have made necessary modifications to their business to accommodate social distancing measures. The allotments for a single business are $2,500 to $10,000.

Eligible expenses include, but are not limited to, rent/mortgage, utilities, monthly business obligations (equipment leases, insurance, etc.), payroll, and expenses related to modifications to meet to COVID-19 guidelines. City officials say all expenses should be those that prevent, prepare for or respond to COVID-19. The expenses must have been incurred between April 1 and December 30, 2020.

Priority will be given to private, for-profit businesses with a physical location in a commercial building in Rock Island and those that have employees on their payroll. City officials say grants for non-profit agencies are funded under a different allocation.

The grant application can be accessed through the Forward portal beginning November 13th. The application can also be accessed here.

Questions from businesses regarding eligibility can be directed to Rock Island Economic Development team members Tarah Sipes at (309) 732-2923 or sipes.tarah@rigov.org or Stacey McIntosh at (309) 732-1186 or smcintosh@rockislandforward.com.

