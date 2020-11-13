Scott County reports 384 new COVID-19 cases, two deaths over 24 hours
Published: Nov. 13, 2020 at 11:25 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Scott County reported 384 new COVID-19 cases and two more deaths between 10:30 a.m. Thursday and 10:30 a.m. Friday, according to Iowa’s coronavirus website.
That brings the total number of cases to 7,828 and 56 deaths. The state’s website, which reports the data in real-time, also shows a 14-day positivity rate of 25.6%.
Since the start of the pandemic, 53,826 Scott County residents have been tested for the virus and 4,038 have recovered.
A breakdown of Iowa counties in the TV6 viewing area includes:
|County
|New Cases (Since Thursday)
|Total Cases
|14-Day Positivity Rate
|Total Tested
|Total Recovered
|Total Deaths
|Clinton
|97
|1,316
|28.3%
|13,759
|1,316
|34 (up one from Thursday)
|Muscatine
|68
|2,171
|24.4%
|13,624
|1,262
|61
|Des Moines
|60
|2,213
|21.8%
|13,732
|1,164
|13
|Lee
|42
|1,518
|20.2%
|9,888
|842
|14
|Henry
|24
|1,481
|20.9%
|7,136
|963
|7
|Jackson
|32
|1,131
|30.7%
|5,838
|515
|5
|Cedar
|21
|789
|18.3%
|5,773
|336
|12 (up one from Thursday)
|Louisa
|3
|691
|17%
|3,619
|470
|16
