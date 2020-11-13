Scott County reports 384 new COVID-19 cases, two deaths over 24 hours

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Scott County reported 384 new COVID-19 cases and two more deaths between 10:30 a.m. Thursday and 10:30 a.m. Friday, according to Iowa’s coronavirus website.

That brings the total number of cases to 7,828 and 56 deaths. The state’s website, which reports the data in real-time, also shows a 14-day positivity rate of 25.6%.

Since the start of the pandemic, 53,826 Scott County residents have been tested for the virus and 4,038 have recovered.

A breakdown of Iowa counties in the TV6 viewing area includes:

County New Cases (Since Thursday) Total Cases 14-Day Positivity Rate Total Tested Total Recovered Total Deaths Clinton 97 1,316 28.3% 13,759 1,316 34 (up one from Thursday) Muscatine 68 2,171 24.4% 13,624 1,262 61 Des Moines 60 2,213 21.8% 13,732 1,164 13 Lee 42 1,518 20.2% 9,888 842 14 Henry 24 1,481 20.9% 7,136 963 7 Jackson 32 1,131 30.7% 5,838 515 5 Cedar 21 789 18.3% 5,773 336 12 (up one from Thursday) Louisa 3 691 17% 3,619 470 16

