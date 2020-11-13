Advertisement

Scott County reports 384 new COVID-19 cases, two deaths over 24 hours

Coronavirus
Coronavirus(MGN Image)
By Tara Gray
Published: Nov. 13, 2020 at 11:25 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Scott County reported 384 new COVID-19 cases and two more deaths between 10:30 a.m. Thursday and 10:30 a.m. Friday, according to Iowa’s coronavirus website.

That brings the total number of cases to 7,828 and 56 deaths. The state’s website, which reports the data in real-time, also shows a 14-day positivity rate of 25.6%.

Since the start of the pandemic, 53,826 Scott County residents have been tested for the virus and 4,038 have recovered.

A breakdown of Iowa counties in the TV6 viewing area includes:

CountyNew Cases (Since Thursday)Total Cases14-Day Positivity RateTotal TestedTotal RecoveredTotal Deaths
Clinton971,31628.3%13,7591,31634 (up one from Thursday)
Muscatine682,17124.4%13,6241,26261
Des Moines602,21321.8%13,7321,16413
Lee421,51820.2%9,88884214
Henry241,48120.9%7,1369637
Jackson321,13130.7%5,8385155
Cedar2178918.3%5,77333612 (up one from Thursday)
Louisa369117%3,61947016

Copyright 2020 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crime scene tape
Woman killed, man injured in Wednesday night shooting in Burlington
Smoke from a fire at Del’s Metal in Rock Island can be seen from across the Quad Cities...
Fire marshal: Cause of fire at Del’s Metal Co. in Rock Island appears to be ‘spontaneous combustion’
Quad City health officials: ‘spread of the virus is rampant in our community’
Davenport students to go fully remote due to rising cases
Illinois coronavirus
Health officials ask Illinoisans to stay home as much as possible for the next three weeks

Latest News

Illinois coronavirus
Illinois officials report 15,400+ new coronavirus cases, 96 counties at warning level
Rock Island officials approve nearly $300,000 in grants for businesses impacted by COVID-19
Iowa coronavirus
Iowa officials report 5,065 new coronavirus cases, 19 more deaths over 24 hours
Federal complaint filed against Iowa OSHA for not protecting workers amid COVID-19