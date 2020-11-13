Single parents concerned over Davenport Schools going 100% remote

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The Davenport School District announced on Thursday evening that students will be 100% remote starting Monday, November 16 until December 1st.

The announcement has many single parents in the district asking, “how am I going to work full time and teach my kids full time?” A parent of two elementary school-aged kids says she works as an essential employee and doesn’t know how she’s going to be able to provide daycare for her children. “Hybrid has extremely hard. It’d obviously be easier if they were in school 5 days a week. Finding care when they’re out of school is hard,” she says.

Yolanda White, a Mom of 5 Davenport students, says she won’t be able to keep up with her kids and working full-time: “they’re all in different grades and on different levels. It’s hard for me to keep up with all of them. The teachers are all sending emails and I was hoping they’d stay open.”

Parents like White are hoping the school or state would have made another choice, like keeping the school open and closing restaurants and stores. “If you’re going to keep restaurants and stores open, why not keep schools open?” asks White.

Davenport Schools have reported 75 people in their district test positive within the last two weeks.

