TV6 to hold annual Toys for Tots donation drive Dec. 4

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - TV6 is holding its annual Toys for Tots donation drive on Dec. 4 at the studio, 805 Brady St., Davenport.

You can drive up and drop off new unwrapped toys between 6 a.m. and 6:30 p.m.

The Marine Corps and other volunteers will be wearing protective equipment so they can safely accept donations.

Visit the Marine Corps Quad Cities Toys for Tots website for more information.

