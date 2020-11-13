United Township High School to go fully remote for three weeks

EAST MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - Officials with United Township High School announced their students will be going fully remote for three weeks. This will begin on Monday, Nov. 16.

“All instruction will be online for three (3) weeks, with a planned return date of Monday, December 7, 2020,” officials said in a release. “This decision is primarily based on larger community factors, rather than sole, internal UT event(s). The district has seen an increased number of cases and exclusions at UT, but the major concern is with the larger Quad-Cities (Iowa and Illinois) positivity rate and other factors (IDPH). Because of strong community support and commitment, the district was able to offer in-person instruction for an extended period of time.”

Superintendent Jay Morrow said when they began school in August they believed they would not make it to Labor Day.

“Regardless of the type of instruction, we fully recognize the educational hardship each of our students are experiencing," Morrow said. "We appreciate your patience and understanding as our educators are doing the absolute best they can by our students.”

Please visit UT’s high school website at this link.

Copyright 2020 KWQC. All rights reserved.