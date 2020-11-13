Advertisement

United Township High School to go fully remote for three weeks

United Township High School
United Township High School(KWQC)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Nov. 13, 2020 at 4:09 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAST MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - Officials with United Township High School announced their students will be going fully remote for three weeks. This will begin on Monday, Nov. 16.

“All instruction will be online for three (3) weeks, with a planned return date of Monday, December 7, 2020,” officials said in a release. “This decision is primarily based on larger community factors, rather than sole, internal UT event(s). The district has seen an increased number of cases and exclusions at UT, but the major concern is with the larger Quad-Cities (Iowa and Illinois) positivity rate and other factors (IDPH). Because of strong community support and commitment, the district was able to offer in-person instruction for an extended period of time.”

Superintendent Jay Morrow said when they began school in August they believed they would not make it to Labor Day.

“Regardless of the type of instruction, we fully recognize the educational hardship each of our students are experiencing," Morrow said. "We appreciate your patience and understanding as our educators are doing the absolute best they can by our students.”

Please visit UT’s high school website at this link.

Copyright 2020 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say 24-year-old Riley Degn Smith, of Burlington, died Wednesday after officers were...
Police identify woman who was fatally shot in Burlington
Quad City health officials: ‘spread of the virus is rampant in our community’
Smoke from a fire at Del’s Metal in Rock Island can be seen from across the Quad Cities...
Fire marshal: Cause of fire at Del’s Metal Co. in Rock Island appears to be ‘spontaneous combustion’
Davenport students to go fully remote due to rising cases
Illinois coronavirus
Health officials ask Illinoisans to stay home as much as possible for the next three weeks

Latest News

Rock Island Co. Health Dept.: ‘bracing for an increasing number of deaths’ due to COVID-19
Rock Island-Milan School District goes fully remote through start of 2021
Crime scene tape
Man injured in Davenport stabbing Friday
TV6 to hold annual Toys for Tots donation drive Dec. 4