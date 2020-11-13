Up and down temperatures the next few days, milder late next week.

QUAD CITIES (KWQC) - With high pressure in control today, we’ll see ample sunshine! The sunshine will be cool though with winds out of the northwest for most of the afternoon, leading highs to only near 40 degrees. High pressure will push to the east giving way to southerly winds, and tomorrow highs will be able to reach the low 50s. A strong cold front will be arriving later Saturday, and rain chances will increase by Saturday afternoon. The best chance for widespread rain with the chance for a thunderstorm will be around dinner. Winds are going to pick up all weekend with them near 20 mph tomorrow and at 20-25 mph, gusting near 40 Sunday. As the next work week starts, we’ll see lows near 30 and highs around 50 before Thursday, where highs will near 60.

TODAY: Sunny. High: 41º. Wind: NW 5-15 mph

TONIGHT: Mostly clear. Low: 29°. Wind: SE 5-15 mph.

TOMORROW: Breezy with showers. High: 52° Wind: SE 10-20 mph.

