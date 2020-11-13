Advertisement

Up and down temperatures the next few days, milder late next week.

Could see some Saturday rain.
By Meteorologist Kevin Phelps
Published: Nov. 13, 2020 at 3:21 AM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
QUAD CITIES (KWQC) - High pressure will bring us lots of sunshine today, however NW winds will keep temps to the 30s and 40s this afternoon. We will jump right back into the 50s on Saturday before a strong cold front arrives in the evening hours. This means rain chances will ramp up around midday and be an off and on threat in the afternoon. NW winds will pick up Saturday night and gust close to 40mph all day Sunday keeping highs to the mid 40s. The weather pattern will quiet down next week allowing temps to gradually warm from the 40s to the 60s by Thursday.

TODAY: Sunny. High: 41º. Wind: 5-15 mph

TONIGHT: Mostly clear. Low: 28°. Wind: NW 10-20 mph.

TOMORROW: Breezy with showers. High: 52°

