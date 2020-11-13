Weekend Forecast

Quad Cities, Iowa (KWQC) - Trying to do outdoor activities this weekend? Putting up lights or raking may have to be postponed.

SATURDAY

The first day of the weekend will have rain chances, breezy winds and mild temperatures. Heavy cloud cover will start most off Saturday morning. There will be a chance for a few sprinkles by the morning and into the afternoon, along with the potential for a rain/snow mix east. By 7 AM winds will start to pick up to 15-20 mph.

Winds will be elevated for the weekend, nearing 20 mph by Saturday morning. (KWQC)

With the stronger winds from the southeast it will help highs reach the low 50s. The average high is 50 degrees, making it a mild day overall. After those few sprinkles there will be a chance for more widespread rain near dinner Saturday. There could be a few rumbles of thunder too.

Rain will be heaviest later into Saturday and will move out of the area shortly after midnight. (KWQC)

SUNDAY

As we’re still sleeping Sunday, winds will begin to howl just outside as they pick up to 20-30 mph. Winds will stay in that range through the rest of the day with gusts nearing 40 mph. By Sunday afternoon mostly clear skies will return and temperatures will be in the mid to upper 40s.

Winds Sunday will be strong from the west, and these will continue throughout the day. (KWQC)

After the weekend expect dry conditions and temperatures to be near 50 degrees until Thursday where readings in the 60s could be spotted!

