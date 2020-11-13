Advertisement

Whiteside County announces over 100+ new cases of COVID-19

Over 100 new cases of COVID-19 was announced in Whiteside County on Friday.
Over 100 new cases of COVID-19 was announced in Whiteside County on Friday.
By KWQC Staff
Published: Nov. 13, 2020 at 5:47 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WHITESIDE Co., Ill. (KWQC) - Over 100 new cases of COVID-19 was announced in Whiteside County on Friday.

Health officials announced 116 new cases and 60 recoveries.

The new cases:

  • 21 people under the age of 20
  • 16 people in their 20′s
  • 19 people in their 30′s
  • 22 people in their 40′s
  • 15 people in their 50′s
  • 13 people in their 60′s
  • 7 people in their 70′s
  • 3 people 80 and over

County residents can find more information at this link.

