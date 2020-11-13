Whiteside County announces over 100+ new cases of COVID-19

WHITESIDE Co., Ill. (KWQC) - Over 100 new cases of COVID-19 was announced in Whiteside County on Friday.

Health officials announced 116 new cases and 60 recoveries.

The new cases:

21 people under the age of 20

16 people in their 20′s

19 people in their 30′s

22 people in their 40′s

15 people in their 50′s

13 people in their 60′s

7 people in their 70′s

3 people 80 and over

