Whiteside County announces over 100+ new cases of COVID-19
Published: Nov. 13, 2020 at 5:47 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WHITESIDE Co., Ill. (KWQC) - Over 100 new cases of COVID-19 was announced in Whiteside County on Friday.
Health officials announced 116 new cases and 60 recoveries.
The new cases:
- 21 people under the age of 20
- 16 people in their 20′s
- 19 people in their 30′s
- 22 people in their 40′s
- 15 people in their 50′s
- 13 people in their 60′s
- 7 people in their 70′s
- 3 people 80 and over
County residents can find more information at this link.
