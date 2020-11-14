Advertisement

Becoming very windy tonight

Gradual warming trend all next week
By Meteorologist Kevin Phelps
Published: Nov. 14, 2020 at 2:29 PM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
QUAD CITIES (KWQC) - A strong cold front will enter the area overnight.  Ahead of it we will have showers with a few rumbles of thunder and increasing winds.  Winds will gust close to 50 mph shortly after midnight and continue to do so through Sunday afternoon.  Even though temps will be in the 50s at midnight (will go down as the official high for Sunday) they will drop to the 30s/40s and stay there all day.  Wind chill will be in the 20s all day long as well since winds will be so gusty.  The weather pattern will quiet down next week with tons of sunshine and a gradual warming trend with highs getting to near 60º by Thursday.

TONIGHT: Rain and very windy.  Low: 38°. Wind: NW 20-30 mph.

TOMORROW: Breezy with gradual clearing.  High: 41°

MONDAY: Sunny. High: 52º.

