Burlington man charged with murder in Wednesday night shooting

BURLINGTON, Iowa (KWQC) - Burlington police have made an arrest in the fatal Wednesday night shooting of 24-year-old Riley Degn Smith.

Police say officers from the Burlington Police Department and West Burlington Police Department arrested 26-year-old Kevin R. Lee at the Great River Medical Center in West Burlington Iowa around 9:55 am, Saturday morning.

Lee is being charged with first degree murder, a Class A Felony. He’s being held in the Des Moines County Correctional Center with no bond pending court appearance.

