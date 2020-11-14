Advertisement

Christkindlmarkt QC to go virtual this year

By KWQC Staff
Published: Nov. 13, 2020 at 6:02 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Christkindlmarkt QC will be going virtual this year.

On Friday the Davenport Sisters Cities and the Freight House Farmers Market announced the cancellation of the 2020 Christkindlmarkt in person. 

“Christkindlmarkt Quad Cities has grown to be one of the area’s most popular winter-time activities,” officials said in the release. "Last year drawing more than 25,000 people to the December holiday event.

“While we are disappointed, we, first and foremost, want to do what is best for our community," Christkindlmarkt Chair Sarah Mullins said. "Out of deep respect for our healthcare workers, and the health and safety of our guests, we have made this difficult decision.”

The committee has reimagined the event into a “fun and exciting online alternative” that can be found at this link.

“We will continue to navigate these challenging days with an unshakeable commitment to bring holiday magic in other creative ways to the Quad Cities in this unprecedented year," Mullins said. "We look forward to Christkindlmarkt Quad Cities to come back bigger and better in 2021!”

