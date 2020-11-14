“Complacency crept in,”: St. Ambrose University reports 180 COVID-19 cases this week

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - COVID-19 cases continue to climb among young adults, including at our local universities. St. Ambrose University made the decision to move online.

“It’s dragged on for so long that I think a lot of college kids, understandably, get frustrated... To be honest, myself included, towards the end of the semester you start hanging out with more people because just that comfort creeps in. You want to have a normal college experience and I guess it sort of ended up biting us in the bum here at the end, and now it’s online for the rest of the semester,” says Rory Hannon, a Junior at St. Ambrose University. Hannon tested positive for COVID-19 earlier in the week and is now living in a dorm that has been dedicated to students quarantining.

Towards the end of the semester, you start hanging out with more people because just that comfort creeps in. You want to have a normal college experience.

Young adults have made up the majority of recent COVID-19 cases. In Iowa, 26% of all positive cases stemmed from 18 to 29-year-olds. In Illinois, that same age group also bringing in the majority of positive cases.

Hannon says he noticed his classmates take more precautions the first few weeks of schools, “but then as we got through the first few weeks and the numbers were so low, everyone thought our handling was pretty well and I think maybe that complacency crept in. I would say I was suspect to that as well. I hung out with more people and just that complacency came in, and I would definitely say in the recent weeks, and especially Halloween weekend, people going out and going downtown was probably a big thing that caused Ambrose to eventually go online for the rest of the semester.”

Hannon’s home country of New Zealand saw 21 COVID-19 cases last week. His university in Davenport, Iowa saw 180 cases in that same time span. Hannon is reporting mild symptoms such as a headache and stuffy nose.

“It’s definitely opened my eyes to how easy it is to get it and how infectious it is,” explains Hannon. While he doesn’t know how exactly he got it, he believes it was from one of his soccer teammates who caught it from someone else: “It certainly is really infectious, and we have to be careful.”

Since Hannon is an international student from New Zealand, he isn’t sure when he’ll be able to go back home due to travel restrictions, expecting to stay in the United States until he graduates, or a vaccine is globally available. He says it was a tough decision to make, but his family understood the risk involved and is supportive of his choice.

The only way Hannon believes COVID-19 will slow down is to have federally enforced mandates like many countries around the world. “I think college kids are going to be college kids at the end of the day. So it’s always going to be difficult to manage these things unless certain mandates are put in place to actually restrict people’s actions because I think they’ll just end up doing it anyway,” says Hanon. When he had to return to New Zealand at the end of the previous school year, he says he saw a drastic difference in how the United States and other countries handled the virus.

St. Ambrose university will be fully remote for the rest of their fall semester, which is until November 24th.

Copyright 2020 KWQC. All rights reserved.