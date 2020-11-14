Advertisement

Fewer Americans traveling for Thanksgiving this year

By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 14, 2020 at 1:17 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Less people are planning to travel for Thanksgivnig this year because of COVID-19.

AAA estimates a 10% drop in travel and only about 50 million Americans will travel for the Thanksgiving holiday. That’s a drop from 55 million in 2019.

As pandemic numbers continue to surge, AAA expects that number to be even lower.

AAA says that anyone who is traveling during the holiday should plan ahead, be prepared for COVID-19 protocols, follow health guidance and know the restrictions at the destination.

Copyright 2020 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say 24-year-old Riley Degn Smith, of Burlington, died Wednesday after officers were...
Police identify woman who was fatally shot in Burlington
Quad City health officials: ‘spread of the virus is rampant in our community’
Smoke from a fire at Del’s Metal in Rock Island can be seen from across the Quad Cities...
Fire marshal: Cause of fire at Del’s Metal Co. in Rock Island appears to be ‘spontaneous combustion’
Jason Englert, 38, was found dead inside his home on Sunday.
Iowa teacher dies 3 days after positive coronavirus test
Davenport students to go fully remote due to rising cases

Latest News

President-elect Joe Biden speaks at The Queen theater, Tuesday, Nov. 10, 2020, in Wilmington,...
Biden faces tough choice of whether to back virus lockdowns
Shoppers comply with the mask regulations to help prevent the spread of the coronavirus at...
Oregon, New Mexico order lockdowns as other states resist
"Towards the end of the semester, you start hanging out with more people because just that...
“Complacency crept in,”: St. Ambrose University reports 180 COVID-19 cases this week
Residents walk a flooded street to reach their homes, Monday, Nov. 9, 2020 in Fort Lauderdale,...
Tropical Storm Iota forms, could follow Eta’s deadly path