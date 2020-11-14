Advertisement

Iowa officials report 4,830 new coronavirus cases, 25 more deaths over 24 hours

That brings the statewide total to 180,253 cases, with a positivity rate of 16.5% and 1,972 deaths since the start of the pandemic.
(Source: AP)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Nov. 14, 2020 at 10:51 AM CST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
DES MOINES, Iowa (KWQC) - Iowa officials reported 4,830 new confirmed COVID-19 cases and 25 more deaths between 10:30 a.m. Friday and 10:30 a.m. Saturday, according to the state’s coronavirus website.

That brings the statewide total to 180,253 cases, with a positivity rate of 16.5% and 1,972 deaths since the start of the pandemic. The website, which reports the data in real-time, also showed that 1,089,768 Iowans have been tested and 107,540 have recovered.

Officials also reported that 1,261 Iowans were in the hospital for the virus as of 10:30 a.m. Saturday. Of those patients, 217 were admitted over the last 24 hours, 246 were in the intensive care unit and 107 were on ventilators.

