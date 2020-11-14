Advertisement

Islamic Center of QC hosting free food drive Sunday

The Islamic Center of the Quad Cities will host a food drive in an effort to support area families amid the pandemic.(KWQC)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Nov. 14, 2020 at 2:53 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MOLINE, IL (KWQC) -

The Islamic Center of the Quad Cities will host a food drive in an effort to support area families amid the pandemic. Free fresh produce and grocery items will be available.

The drive will be held on Sunday, November 15 from 2 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. at the Islamic Center of the Quad Cities. The center is located at 6005 34th Avenue in Moline.

You can contact the center of find more information at ICQC’s website.

