Mississippi Valley Blues Festival airing documentary Saturday

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - This year would’ve marked the 35th anniversary of the Blues Fest. While the annual festival is canceled, the Mississippi Valley Blues Society announced that there will be a documentary airing. The film, 35 Years: A Celebration of The Mississippi Valley Blues Festival will air on Saturday, November 14th from 8-8:30 p.m. on WQPT-TV, the Quad Cities area PBS station. The 30-minute documentary will include interviews with former Blues Festival artists and supporters. The film was produced in collaboration with the Mississippi Valley Blues Society, their supporters, and WQPT TV.

You can watch the 8 p.m. live stream here and if you miss it, The Mississippi Valley Blues Society said they’ll have the documentary on their website in the coming weeks.

