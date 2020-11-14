Muscatine School District to discuss all in-person learning move virtual

Advertisement

Muscatine School District will hold a meeting on Monday to discuss all in-person learning shift to a virtual format.(WLUC/CDC)
By Marci Clark
Nov. 14, 2020
MUSCATINE, IA (KWQC) -

The Muscatine Community School District will meet to discuss seeking a waiver to have all in-person instruction move to a virtual learning model. The district says this is in response to the county’s high positivity rate and staffing shortages.

The meeting will be held on Monday, Nov. 16 at 6 p.m.

The Board of Education will discuss obtaining a waiver from the Iowa Department of Education. The school district says if approved, PK-8 students would be in-person/hybrid on Monday, Nov. 16 and Tuesday, Nov. 17. There would be no school Wednesday, Nov. 18 for all elementary and middle school teachers. High school staff would not take part in the professional development day.

MCSD says their tentative plan is to have in-person PK-6 learners and 7-12 hybrid learners return to school on Monday, November 30.

You can watch the meeting live on the district’s YouTube channel here.

