Officials with AFGE Local 4070 said they have understaffing issues at USP Thomson

THOMSON, Illinois (KWQC) - In a statement to TV6, Union President Jon Zumkehr said they are currently short 162 custody staff, which puts them at a 55% staffing shortage in custody.

In the release sent Friday, Zumkehr said in part, “the Union is concerned that the Administration is continuing to run visitation during this COVID outbreak, putting the public and officers at greater risk of contracting COVID-19.”

According to the BOP website, there are 181 inmate coronavirus cases and 14 staff cases as of Saturday morning.

Due to the staffing shortage and virus activity, Zumkehr is requesting officials from the prison stop all unnecessary movement until they contain the current outbreak. In addition, they’re also requesting 25% staff retention.

In response, Congresswoman Cheri Bustos, Congressman Dave Loebsack, Sen. Dick Durbin and Sen.Tammy Duckworth wrote to the director of the Bureau of Prisons and Acting Director Michael Rigas in support of the union’s request for 25% retention and the efforts to recruit qualified staff.

According to their statement, AUSP is authorized to employ 611 staff which include 365 custody staff. However, as of June, the prison only hired 411 employees, which included 203 custody staff.

In the release, they also said in part, “adding Thomson Prison to the Chicago-Naperville,IL-IN-WI GS Locality will greatly help with recruitment. As you know, the 2020 Locality Pay Adjustment for the Chicago locality is 28.59%, which means that GS employees in this area are paid 28.59 percent more than the GS Base Pay Table. Currently, employees at USP Thomson are only receiving a 15.95 percent pay adjustment.”

They said the lack of staffing has led to a number of issues and it is imperative that they take steps to encourage recruitment and retention.

As of Saturday morning, the Bureau of Prison’s website said visitors are suspended at the U.S. Penitentiary until further notice.

