Rock Island County reports 209 new COVID-19 cases

Rock Island County Health Department.
By KWQC Staff
Published: Nov. 14, 2020 at 3:22 PM CST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
ROCK ISLAND, Ill (KWQC) -

The Rock Island County Health Department is reporting 209 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday, November 14.

This brings the total number of cases in Rock Island County to 6,605. The department says 60 patients are currently hospitalized in the county. The death toll remains at 115.

The new cases are:

  • 3 women in their 90s
  • 7 women in their 80s
  • 8 women in their 70s
  • 12 women in the 30s
  • 20 women in their 20s
  • 5 women in their teens
  • 5 girls in their teens
  • 8 girls in younger then 13
  • 2 men in their 90s
  • 3 men in their 80s
  • 7 men in their 70s
  • 10 men in their 60s
  • 11 men in their 50s
  • 19 men in their 40s
  • 13 men in their 30s
  • 11 men in their 20s
  • 2 men in their teens
  • 1 boy in his teens
  • 6 boys younger than 13
  • 1 boy infant or younger

The health department reminds the public to do their part to prevent further spread of the virus by frequently washing your hands, social distancing, and wearing a face covering.

