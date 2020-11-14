Windy weekend ahead!

QUAD CITIES (KWQC) - Through the morning hours clouds will begin to move in from the south. By 8 AM southern counties will see the chance for scattered showers or a few thundershowers and that will move to the north through the early afternoon. By the early morning is also when winds from the southeast become stronger, reaching 15-20 mph through the day, with gusts in the 30s. Most will be able to see readings in the 50s this afternoon.

Rain will become more widespread by dinner, this time moving from the west to the east. Starting tonight at midnight a wind advisory will be in effect for all counties until 6 PM because winds will be at 20-30 mph and gusts could easily reach 50 mph. Next week returns dry weather and high temperatures nearing 50, with close to 60 by Thursday.

TODAY: Showers, breezy. High: 51°. Wind: SE 15-20 mph.

TONIGHT: Breezy, mostly cloudy. Low: 36°. Wind: W 5-15 mph.

SUNDAY: Windy. High: 44°. Wind: W 20-30 mph.

Copyright 2020 KWQC. All rights reserved.