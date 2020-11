FULTON, IL (KWQC) -

Fulton City Hall will close on Monday, November 16 due to an increase in COVID-19 cases, a Visit Fulton Facebook post says.

The post says City Hall’s doors will close on Monday until further notice and payments can be made through the dropbox on the west side of the building.

Contact information for the city of Fulton can be found here.

