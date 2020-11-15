Iowa officials report 4,432 new coronavirus cases, 13 more deaths over 24 hours

DES MOINES, Iowa (KWQC) - Iowa officials reported 4,432 new confirmed COVID-19 cases and 13 more deaths between 10:30 a.m. Saturday and 10:30 a.m. Sunday, according to the state’s coronavirus website.

That brings the statewide total to 184,685 cases, with a positivity rate of 16.8% and 1,985 deaths since the start of the pandemic. The website, which reports the data in real-time, also showed that 1,100,077 Iowans have been tested and 107,880 have recovered.

Officials also reported that 1,279 Iowans were in the hospital for the virus as of 10:30 a.m. Sunday. Of those patients, 208 were admitted over the last 24 hours, 247 were in the intensive care unit and 115 were on ventilators.

In Scott County, 55,228 individuals have been tested, 8,483 individuals are positive, 4,131 individuals have recovered and 58 individuals have died.

Scott County’s 14-day positivity rate was 26.3% on Sunday morning.

