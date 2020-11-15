QCA school district schedule changes and remote learning plans

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -

With a surge in COVID-19 cases, many school districts in the QCA are shifting to remote learning.

Davenport, Moline- Coal Valley and East Moline will all move to virtual learning starting Monday, November 16.

Davenport will be fully remote from Monday, Nov. 16 through Tuesday, Dec. 1.

Moline- Coal Valley will transition to full-time remote learning for all students in all schools beginning on Monday, Nov. 16 and return to in-person blended learning on Tuesday, Jan. 5.

East Moline School District will start virtually on Monday, Nov. 16 and stay virtual until as least Tuesday, Dec. 8.

Other schools in the area are modifying their holiday breaks to slow the spread of the virus.

Rock Island- Milan School District will be remote starting on Wednesday, Nov. 18. Monday, Nov. 16, and Tuesday, Nov. 17 will be Remote Learning Planning days for staff. All schools will return to blended learning on Tuesday, Jan. 19.

Central Dewitt’s Thanksgiving break is now extended from Nov. 25 through Dec. 1.

Maquoketa will be remote on Nov. 23, 24, 30, and Dec. 1. The district will return to in-person learning on Dec. 2.

Muscatine School District will meet Nov. 16 at 6 p.m. to discuss all in-person learning moving to a virtual format. You can watch the meeting live here.

North Scott School District is looking for substitute teachers and associates. Substitute teachers still need a state license, but prerequisites for the licensure have been loosened. You can visit the North Scott website here for more information on the licensure. For those interested in serving as substitute associate, no licensure is required. If you are interested or would like more information, contact Deana Sorensen at 563-285-3102.

