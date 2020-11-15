Rock Island County reports 104 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday

ROCK ISLAND, IL (KWQC) -

The Rock Island County Health Department is reporting 104 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday, November 15.

This brings the total number of cases in Rock Island County to 6,709. The department says 58 people are currently hospitalized in the county. The death toll remains at 115.

The department says the next three weeks are “critical in our fight against COVID-19.”

The new cases are:

• 1 woman in her 80s

• 2 women in their 70s

• 5 women in their 60s

• 13 women in their 50s

• 8 women in their 40s

• 12 women in their 30s

• 12 women in their 20s

• 4 women in their teens

• 1 girl in her teens

• 4 girls younger than 13

• 7 men in their 70s

• 4 men in their 60s

• 6 men in their 50s

• 2 men in their 40s

• 7 men in their 30s

• 8 men in their 20s

• 3 men in their teens

• 4 boys in their teens

• 1 boy infant 1 or younger

The health department reminds the public to do their part to prevent further spread of the virus by frequently washing your hands, social distancing, and wearing a face covering.

