Advertisement

Rock Island County reports 104 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday

Rock Island County Health Department.
Rock Island County Health Department.(KWQC)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Nov. 15, 2020 at 1:08 PM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCK ISLAND, IL (KWQC) -

The Rock Island County Health Department is reporting 104 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday, November 15.

This brings the total number of cases in Rock Island County to 6,709. The department says 58 people are currently hospitalized in the county. The death toll remains at 115.

The department says the next three weeks are “critical in our fight against COVID-19.”

The new cases are:

• 1 woman in her 80s

• 2 women in their 70s

• 5 women in their 60s

• 13 women in their 50s

• 8 women in their 40s

• 12 women in their 30s

• 12 women in their 20s

• 4 women in their teens

• 1 girl in her teens

• 4 girls younger than 13

• 7 men in their 70s

• 4 men in their 60s

• 6 men in their 50s

• 2 men in their 40s

• 7 men in their 30s

• 8 men in their 20s

• 3 men in their teens

• 4 boys in their teens

• 1 boy infant 1 or younger

The health department reminds the public to do their part to prevent further spread of the virus by frequently washing your hands, social distancing, and wearing a face covering.

Copyright 2020 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

"Towards the end of the semester, you start hanging out with more people because just that...
‘Complacency crept in:’ St. Ambrose University reports 180 COVID-19 cases this week
(Source: AP)
Iowa officials report 4,830 new coronavirus cases, 25 more deaths over 24 hours
Burlington man charged with murder in Wednesday night shooting
Burlington man charged with murder in Wednesday night shooting
Jason Englert, 38, was found dead inside his home on Sunday.
Iowa teacher dies 3 days after positive coronavirus test
Fire crews responded to a structure fire in Davenport early Saturday morning.
Saturday morning structure fire in Davenport under investigation

Latest News

Illinois coronavirus
Illinois reports 10,631 new coronavirus cases, 72 deaths
Community gathers for local Korean War veteran’s flag raising ceremony
Community gathers for flag raising ceremony for Davenport Korean War veteran
Augustana college sees rise in COVID-19 cases
Augustana college sees rise in COVID-19 cases
St. Ambrose University moves online amid surge in COVID-19 cases
St. Ambrose University moves online amid surge in COVID-19 cases