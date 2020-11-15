Saturday morning structure fire in Davenport under investigation

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -

Davenport fire officials responded to a report of a structure fire on the 900 block of East 15th Street in Davenport on Saturday morning.

Five fire apparatus and one command vehicle were dispatched to the scene.

The Davenport Fire Department says the structure was a single-family home. Residents of the home evacuated the building before officials arrived on scene.

Smoke and flames caused significant damage to the structure.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation. We will continue to bring updates as more information becomes available.

