Advertisement

Saturday morning structure fire in Davenport under investigation

Fire crews responded to a structure fire in Davenport early Saturday morning.
Fire crews responded to a structure fire in Davenport early Saturday morning.(KWQC)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Nov. 14, 2020 at 6:03 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -

Davenport fire officials responded to a report of a structure fire on the 900 block of East 15th Street in Davenport on Saturday morning.

Five fire apparatus and one command vehicle were dispatched to the scene.

The Davenport Fire Department says the structure was a single-family home. Residents of the home evacuated the building before officials arrived on scene.

Smoke and flames caused significant damage to the structure.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation. We will continue to bring updates as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2020 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jason Englert, 38, was found dead inside his home on Sunday.
Iowa teacher dies 3 days after positive coronavirus test
Police say 24-year-old Riley Degn Smith, of Burlington, died Wednesday after officers were...
Police identify woman who was fatally shot in Burlington
Illinois coronavirus
Illinois officials report 15,400+ new coronavirus cases, 96 counties at warning level
Quad City health officials: ‘spread of the virus is rampant in our community’
President Donald Trump speaks at the White House, Thursday, Nov. 5, 2020, in Washington.
Trump hails progress on vaccine in first remarks since loss

Latest News

Muscatine School District will hold a meeting on Monday to discuss all in-person learning shift...
Muscatine School District to discuss all in-person learning move virtual
Sunny most of next week
Becoming windy overnight
Illinois coronavirus
Illinois officials report 11,028 new coronavirus cases, 166 deaths
Rock Island County Health Department.
Rock Island County reports 209 new COVID-19 cases