Windy Sunday

QUAD CITIES (KWQC) - Now that a cold front has arrived, winds are going to be strong from the west. Sustained winds will hold at 20-30 mph and gusts are possible near 50 mph through the afternoon. There will be a chance for a few more passing showers before 9 AM with clouds sticking around for most of the day. Around midnight temperatures were in the 50s, but for the afternoon they’ll likely only top out at the low 40s. Adding in the winds, it will be feeling like the 20s for most of the day! It’s not until later tonight that we’re able to see clearing skies and those will stick around to start the next work week. Mild temperatures with highs in the upper 40s to low 50s the next few days with near 60 by Thursday!

TODAY: Showers early, windy. High: 43°. Wind: W 20-30 mph.

TONIGHT: Clearing. Low: 29°. Wind: SE 5-10 mph.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny. High: 53°. Wind: SW 15-20 mph.

Copyright 2020 KWQC. All rights reserved.