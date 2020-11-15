Advertisement

Windy Sunday

Wind Advisory in effect
Published: Nov. 15, 2020 at 11:56 AM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
QUAD CITIES, Iowa (KWQC) - Winds began to pick up overnight and will be strong this afternoon. A Wind Advisory is in effect for all counties until 6 PM today.

As of 8:30 AM, wind reports clocked in winds over 40 mph in the Quad Cities!

As of 8:30 AM peak wind speeds were near 50 mph in the Dubuque and Davenport area.
Winds have the potential to reach 20-30 mph and gusts near 50 mph.

Gusts will near 50 mph through the afternoon.
High profile vehicles may have difficulty driving today. Secure loose objects that may still be outside. Winds will calm down through the overnight hours.

