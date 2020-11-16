34th annual Turkey Trot changes to all-virtual event

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The 34th Annual Scott County YMCA Turkey Trot was originally planned to be a safe, in-person event after working closely in September with the Scott County Health Department and Dr. Louis Katz. But as a result of the significant rise in the Quad Cities of COVID-19 cases putting additional strain on law enforcement, health care professionals and safety personnel, it was decided to move the event to a virtual format.

An in-person fundraising event would have been preferred but all sponsors supported the change when considering the additional risk to law enforcement and medical professionals.

“We planned very far ahead to ensure everyone’s safety to make this critical fundraising event take place,” said YMCA Turkey Trot Race Director Luis Leal. “What we didn’t plan for was the difficulty the police, EMS and health care professionals would be in. We are grateful for their dedication and service, and we want to ensure their health too. So we’re adding more value to our virtual race bag, and doing everything we can to have the funds available to help all the kids, teens and families who need us!”

The YMCA Turkey Trot is the largest fundraiser for the YMCA Outreach Programs to help provide critical services for children, at-risk teens, families, and seniors.

For more information or to register, visit the Scott County YMCA website.

