60s making a return to the QCA?

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A major warm up will take place this week with Thursday being the warmest day of the week. Many areas will hit the 60s which is well above the normal highs of the low 50s. I don’t think we will setting any records, which are in the low 70s, but this will be a continued warm stretch this November.

60s area wide (kwqc)

So far we are on pace for the 8th warmest November on record and this is something we can build on as it looks like above normal temps are likely through the end of this month.

8th warmest November so far (kwqc)

