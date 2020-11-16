Advertisement

60s making a return to the QCA?

Warming trend this week
By Meteorologist Kevin Phelps
Published: Nov. 16, 2020 at 3:45 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A major warm up will take place this week with Thursday being the warmest day of the week. Many areas will hit the 60s which is well above the normal highs of the low 50s. I don’t think we will setting any records, which are in the low 70s, but this will be a continued warm stretch this November.

60s area wide
60s area wide(kwqc)

So far we are on pace for the 8th warmest November on record and this is something we can build on as it looks like above normal temps are likely through the end of this month.

8th warmest November so far
8th warmest November so far(kwqc)

Copyright 2020 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

QCA school district schedule changes and remote learning plans
(Source: AP)
Iowa officials report 4,432 new coronavirus cases, 13 more deaths over 24 hours
Fire crews responded to a structure fire in Davenport early Saturday morning.
Saturday morning structure fire in Davenport under investigation
Danny Rice, 67, discusses the coronavirus in his auto repair shop in downtown Elmwood,...
Surging virus cases get a shrug in many Midwestern towns
North Scott School District looking for substitute teachers