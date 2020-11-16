Bettendorf fire follows CDC, Iowa Dept. of Public Health guidelines with COVID-19

BETTENDORF, Iowa (KWQC) - When it comes to safety protocols regarding COVID-19, the city of Bettendorf abides by CDC guidelines and the protocols put in place by the Iowa Department of Public Health.

If employee tests positive they are to stay at home/isolate from others until their fever has subsided for 72 hours and other symptoms have improved for at least a week since they began.

A positive employee must test negative before returning back to work.