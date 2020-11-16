Advertisement

Bettendorf fire follows CDC, Iowa Dept. of Public Health guidelines with COVID-19

When it comes to safety protocols regarding COVID-19, the city of Bettendorf abides by CDC...
When it comes to safety protocols regarding COVID-19, the city of Bettendorf abides by CDC guidelines and the protocols put in place by the Iowa Department of Public Health.(City of Bettendorf, KWQC)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Nov. 16, 2020 at 2:45 PM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BETTENDORF, Iowa (KWQC) - When it comes to safety protocols regarding COVID-19, the city of Bettendorf abides by CDC guidelines and the protocols put in place by the Iowa Department of Public Health.

  • If employee tests positive they are to stay at home/isolate from others until their fever has subsided for 72 hours and other symptoms have improved for at least a week since they began.
  • A positive employee must test negative before returning back to work.
  • An employee with symptoms must stay home regardless of if a test has been taken or not. They also will be sent home if showing symptoms.

Copyright 2020 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

QCA school district schedule changes and remote learning plans
Man injured by gunfire in Davenport home invasion
(Source: AP)
Iowa officials report 4,432 new coronavirus cases, 13 more deaths over 24 hours
Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds will be addressing the state Monday evening regarding the latest...
Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds to address mitigation efforts Monday evening
Driver services facilities to close from Nov. 17 until Dec. 7 due to COVID-19

Latest News

On Monday, Rock Island County health officials with the county’s health department announced...
Over 70 patients in the hospital due to COVID in Rock Island County
Area hospital workers in the Quad Cities area are strained by an increase of COVID-19 cases...
Scott Co. Board supervisor says 150 Genesis employees quarantining
Whiteside County health officials on Sunday announced 31 new cases of COVID-19 in the county.
Whiteside County announces 31 new cases on Sunday; positivity rate of 25.8
FILE - In this June 11, 2009, file photo, the logo of the World Health Organization is seen at...
Internal email reveals 65 virus cases among WHO Geneva staff