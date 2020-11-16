Bettendorf fire follows CDC, Iowa Dept. of Public Health guidelines with COVID-19
Published: Nov. 16, 2020 at 2:45 PM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
BETTENDORF, Iowa (KWQC) - When it comes to safety protocols regarding COVID-19, the city of Bettendorf abides by CDC guidelines and the protocols put in place by the Iowa Department of Public Health.
- If employee tests positive they are to stay at home/isolate from others until their fever has subsided for 72 hours and other symptoms have improved for at least a week since they began.
- A positive employee must test negative before returning back to work.
- An employee with symptoms must stay home regardless of if a test has been taken or not. They also will be sent home if showing symptoms.
