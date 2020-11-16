Burlington man sentenced to prison on methamphetamine charges

BURLINGTON, Iowa (KWQC) - A Burlington man has been sentenced to over 10 years in prison on methamphetamine charges.

Officials with the United States district court announced 33-year-old Allen Julian Fields Jr., of Burlington, was sentenced to 121 months in prison. This was on charges of possession with intent to manufacture or distribute 50 grams or more of methamphetamine.

Following his prison sentence, Fields will be required to serve four years of supervised release and pay $100 to the Crime Victims' Fund.

In October 2019, officials say law enforcement tried to pull over Fields while he was driving and he evaded police at a high rate of speed, in excess of 50 mph on city streets. Officials say Fields wove in and out of traffic and drove towards officers.

His vehicle was eventually stopped and Fields and a passenger ran away according to officials. After both were caught, officials say they found a bag containing 446.4 grams of methamphetamine.

A search warrant was executed on Fields' cell phone, which revealed texts consistent with drug trafficking.

This matter was investigated by the Southeast Iowa Narcotics Task Force (SEINT); Burlington Police Department; Des Moines County Sheriff’s Office; Henry County Sheriff’s Office; West Burlington Police Department; Iowa Division of Narcotics Enforcement; Iowa Division of Criminal Investigations; and the United States Drug Enforcement Administration. This case was prosecuted by the United States Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Iowa.

