Advertisement

Car flies off highway, goes airborne in Calif.

By CNN staff
Published: Nov. 16, 2020 at 2:38 PM CST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The California Highway Patrol shared footage of a car going airborne.

The car comes flying in from the left of the video, and it hits a dirt embankment at a good rate of speed.

Then it catches serious air, looking like a scene from the ’70s TV show “The Dukes of Hazzard.”

It happened Saturday in Modesto, California.

Police say the driver just wasn’t paying attention. Officers say the driver only had minor injuries.

CHP reminded drivers to keep their hands on the wheel and mind on the road.

Copyright 2020 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

QCA school district schedule changes and remote learning plans
Man injured by gunfire in Davenport home invasion
(Source: AP)
Iowa officials report 4,432 new coronavirus cases, 13 more deaths over 24 hours
Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds will be addressing the state Monday evening regarding the latest...
Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds to address mitigation efforts Monday evening
Driver services facilities to close from Nov. 17 until Dec. 7 due to COVID-19

Latest News

On Monday, Rock Island County health officials with the county’s health department announced...
Over 70 patients in the hospital due to COVID in Rock Island County
Hurricane Iota was forecast to drop 8 to 16 inches of rain in northern Nicaragua, Honduras,...
Hurricane Iota now a Category 5 storm near Central America
Whiteside Co. Sheriff’s Office: 16yo driver cited after rollover crash
Whiteside Co. Sheriff’s Office: 16yo driver cited after rollover crash
Moderna is now the second company to announce a coronavirus vaccine that is more than 90%...
States reeling from COVID-19 as vaccine looms
The State Dept. is preventing the transmission of official communications to President-elect...
Biden outlines plan to ease economic inequity amid pandemic