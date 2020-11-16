CLINTON, Iowa (KWQC) - The Clinton Community School District plans to move to online learning beginning Thursday, Nov. 19.

Superintendent Gary DeLacy announced this in a YouTube video on Monday. DeLacy says the school has submitted a request to the state, which he believes will be approved.

The school district plans on continuing remote learning through Friday, Dec. 4.

According to the state’s website, Clinton County’s 14-day COVID-19 positivity rate was 29.3% as of Monday afternoon.

Watch DeLacy’s announcement below:

