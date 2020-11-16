Clinton Community School District plans to move to online learning beginning Thursday
Published: Nov. 16, 2020 at 2:20 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CLINTON, Iowa (KWQC) - The Clinton Community School District plans to move to online learning beginning Thursday, Nov. 19.
Superintendent Gary DeLacy announced this in a YouTube video on Monday. DeLacy says the school has submitted a request to the state, which he believes will be approved.
The school district plans on continuing remote learning through Friday, Dec. 4.
According to the state’s website, Clinton County’s 14-day COVID-19 positivity rate was 29.3% as of Monday afternoon.
Watch DeLacy’s announcement below:
Copyright 2020 KWQC. All rights reserved.