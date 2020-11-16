Community members raise awareness for Breasia Terrell

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Thursday, July 9 was the last time 10-year-old Breasia Terrell was last seen. Four months following her disappearance, members of the community are doing their best to try and find her.

Moolah Jefe and others organized a walk at Vander Veer Park Sunday to raise awareness that Terrell is still missing. The walk comes a day after members gathered to raise awareness on 53rd street near the location where Terrell was last seen.

“That’s why we formed this walk to let people know that her name is not getting cold and we’re going to remain diligent and finding as much information that will lead to her rescuing," Jefe said.

Key Boosie was another organizer for the event, she said she calls the event an accomplishment.

“Everything that we accomplished today by bringing awareness, passing out flyers, answering these questions that anyone may have," she said. "Making sure they know we have resources they could reach out to us, it all came together today.”

The event comes at a time as 2020 begins to draw to a close with hope that Terrell is found before the year ends.

“Emotions are high for everyone right now, we’re all sad, we’re emotional, we’re going through a rough year here in 2020 as a whole nation," Boosie said. "And this isn’t, this isn’t the way that we wanted to end it so we’re hoping that we find Breasia before the end of the year.”

With the day’s events completed, community members are optimistic about what could be next.

“I truly believe in my soul that today was a final day," Jefe said "And from this day forth that much will come forth to aide the law enforcement and finding Breasia.”

“I just want to say that Breasia if you are out there that we as a whole community, your family and friends are still searching for you," Boosie said. "And if anyone knows any information that could bring Breasia home we ask that you please, please reach out and contact anyone at this point.”

