Dubuque firefighter files lawsuit alleging gender discrimination and harassment

By Phil Reed
Published: Nov. 15, 2020 at 2:36 PM CST|Updated: 17 hours ago
DUBUQUE, Iowa (AP) - A Dubuque firefighter is suing the city because she says she has endured sexual harassment on the job since she started in 2011.

Jami Boss cites a number of incidents in her lawsuit including being told by a lieutenant that she was only hired because she was a girl.

Boss said male firefighters used the women’s restroom and sometimes walked in on Boss while she was in there. And in one incident, a coworker shoved his hand down the back of Boss' pants, according to the lawsuit.

City officials denied most of the allegations in a formal response to the lawsuit

