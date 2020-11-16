Firefighters respond to overnight barn fire in Dubuque County

DUBUQUE Co., Iowa (KWQC) - Firefighters responded to a barn fire early Monday morning in Dubuque County.

According to the Dubuque County Sheriff’s Office, firefighters responded to the farm at approximately 3:23 a.m. at the 28300 block of Tom Locus Road.

Firefighters say the barn was fully engulfed in flames. The New Vienna, Holy Cross and Dyersville fire departments were able to extinguish the fire.

The grain barn was a total loss. Firefighters say the house and a vehicle sustained heat damage.

Officials estimate the damage to be worth approximately $25,000.

No injuries were reported and deputies say the fire doesn’t appear to be suspicious.

