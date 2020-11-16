Advertisement

Former U.S. Sen. Jepsen died Friday in Bettendorf

Former Sen. Roger Jepsen.
Former Sen. Roger Jepsen.(Courtesy Photo)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 16, 2020 at 7:02 AM CST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BETTENDORF, Iowa (KWQC) - Former U.S. Sen. Roger Jepsen who represented Iowa in Washington D.C. in the early 1980s has died. The 91-year-old Republican died Friday at a hospice facility in Bettendorf, Iowa.

U.S. Sen. Chuck Grassley said Jepsen served the state well during his single term in the Senate from 1979 to 1985.

While in Congress, Jepsen led the Joint Economic Committee of Congress and served on the Armed Services and Agriculture committees.

After losing his re-election bid to Democrat Tom Harkin, Jepsen was appointed chairman of the National Credit Union Administration Board and helped oversee more than 14,000 credit unions nationwide from 1985 until 1993.

Copyright 2020 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

QCA school district schedule changes and remote learning plans
(Source: AP)
Iowa officials report 4,432 new coronavirus cases, 13 more deaths over 24 hours
Fire crews responded to a structure fire in Davenport early Saturday morning.
Saturday morning structure fire in Davenport under investigation
Danny Rice, 67, discusses the coronavirus in his auto repair shop in downtown Elmwood,...
Surging virus cases get a shrug in many Midwestern towns
North Scott School District looking for substitute teachers

Latest News

60s on Thursday?
60s making a return to the QCA?
Warm by the end of the week
Community members raise awareness for Breasia Terrell
Community members raise awareness for Breasia Terrell
ESP: Distritos escolares hacen cambio al aprendizaje remoto