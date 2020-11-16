Illinois officials report 11,632 new coronavirus cases, 37 deaths Monday

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (KWQC) - The Illinois Department of Public Health reported 11,632 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 in Illinois on Monday, including 37 additional deaths.

IDPH has reported a total of 585,248 cases in the state since the pandemic began, including 10,779 deaths.

Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 90,612 tests for a total 9,161,453.

As of Sunday night, 5,581 in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, IDPH says 1,144 patients were in the ICU and 514 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.

Illinois health officials say the preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from November 9 – November 15, 2020 is 12.5%. The preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity from November 9 – November 15, 2020 is 14.7%.

New deaths in Illinois:

Clinton County: 1 male 50s

Cook County: 1 female 50s, 1 male 50s, 1 female 60s, 3 males 60s, 2 females 70s, 3 males 70s, 1 female 80s, 2 males 80s, 3 females 90s, 2 males 90s

DuPage County: 1 female 90s

Edwards County: 1 male 80s

Iroquois County: 1 female 60s

Kane County: 1 male 50s

Lake County: 1 female 50s

LaSalle County: 1 male 60s, 1 male 70s, 3 males 90s

Madison County; 1 male 80s

McDonough County: 1 female 70s

Peoria County: 1 female 80s

Pike County: 1 female 80s, 1 male 80s

Wayne County: 1 male 80s

Will County: 1 female 90s

Copyright 2020 KWQC. All rights reserved.