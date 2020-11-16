Advertisement

Illinois officials report 11,632 new coronavirus cases, 37 deaths Monday

Illinois coronavirus
Illinois coronavirus(MGN Image)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Nov. 16, 2020 at 12:11 PM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (KWQC) - The Illinois Department of Public Health reported 11,632 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 in Illinois on Monday, including 37 additional deaths.

IDPH has reported a total of 585,248 cases in the state since the pandemic began, including 10,779 deaths.

Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 90,612 tests for a total 9,161,453.

As of Sunday night, 5,581 in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19.  Of those, IDPH says 1,144 patients were in the ICU and 514 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.

Illinois health officials say the preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from November 9 – November 15, 2020 is 12.5%.  The preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity from November 9 – November 15, 2020 is 14.7%.

New deaths in Illinois:

  • Clinton County: 1 male 50s
  • Cook County: 1 female 50s, 1 male 50s, 1 female 60s, 3 males 60s, 2 females 70s, 3 males 70s, 1 female 80s, 2 males 80s, 3 females 90s, 2 males 90s
  • DuPage County: 1 female 90s
  • Edwards County: 1 male 80s
  • Iroquois County: 1 female 60s
  • Kane County: 1 male 50s
  • Lake County: 1 female 50s
  • LaSalle County: 1 male 60s, 1 male 70s, 3 males 90s
  • Madison County; 1 male 80s
  • McDonough County: 1 female 70s
  • Peoria County: 1 female 80s
  • Pike County: 1 female 80s, 1 male 80s
  • Wayne County: 1 male 80s
  • Will County: 1 female 90s

Copyright 2020 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

QCA school district schedule changes and remote learning plans
(Source: AP)
Iowa officials report 4,432 new coronavirus cases, 13 more deaths over 24 hours
North Scott School District looking for substitute teachers
Fire crews responded to a structure fire in Davenport early Saturday morning.
Saturday morning structure fire in Davenport under investigation
Danny Rice, 67, discusses the coronavirus in his auto repair shop in downtown Elmwood,...
Surging virus cases get a shrug in many Midwestern towns

Latest News

Burlington man sentenced to prison on methamphetamine charges
Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds will be addressing the state Monday evening regarding the latest...
Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds to address mitigation efforts Monday evening
UnityPoint Health Trinity
UnityPoint Health Trinity reminds Quad Citians to not delay necessary care amid COVID-19
Iowa coronavirus
Iowa officials report nearly 1,400 COVID-19 hospitalizations Monday, 2,335 new cases