Illinois officials report 11,632 new coronavirus cases, 37 deaths Monday
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (KWQC) - The Illinois Department of Public Health reported 11,632 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 in Illinois on Monday, including 37 additional deaths.
IDPH has reported a total of 585,248 cases in the state since the pandemic began, including 10,779 deaths.
Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 90,612 tests for a total 9,161,453.
As of Sunday night, 5,581 in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, IDPH says 1,144 patients were in the ICU and 514 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.
Illinois health officials say the preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from November 9 – November 15, 2020 is 12.5%. The preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity from November 9 – November 15, 2020 is 14.7%.
New deaths in Illinois:
- Clinton County: 1 male 50s
- Cook County: 1 female 50s, 1 male 50s, 1 female 60s, 3 males 60s, 2 females 70s, 3 males 70s, 1 female 80s, 2 males 80s, 3 females 90s, 2 males 90s
- DuPage County: 1 female 90s
- Edwards County: 1 male 80s
- Iroquois County: 1 female 60s
- Kane County: 1 male 50s
- Lake County: 1 female 50s
- LaSalle County: 1 male 60s, 1 male 70s, 3 males 90s
- Madison County; 1 male 80s
- McDonough County: 1 female 70s
- Peoria County: 1 female 80s
- Pike County: 1 female 80s, 1 male 80s
- Wayne County: 1 male 80s
- Will County: 1 female 90s
