Illinois Rep. Cheri Bustos tests positive for COVID; will continue to work remotely

Ill. (KWQC) - Illinois Representative Cheri Bustos on Monday announced she had tested positive for COVID-19.

In a series of tweets the representative said while she is experiencing mild symptoms, she feels well.

“I have been in contact with my medical provider and, per CDC guidance, am self-isolating,” Rep. Bustos said. “Consistent with medical advice, I will be working remotely from my home in Illinois until cleared by my physician.”

Rep. Bustos said everyone she had been in contact with has been notified.

“Across the country and the Congressional District I serve, COVID case numbers are skyrocketing,” she said. “We must all continue to be vigilant in following public health best practices: wear a mask, practice social distancing, get your flu shot and wash your hands. The only way we will get this pandemic under control is by working together.”

On Monday, Illinois health officials announced over 11,000 new cases of COVID-19.

I have tested positive for the COVID virus. I am experiencing mild symptoms, but still feel well.



I have been in contact with my medical provider and, per CDC guidance, am self-isolating. — Rep. Cheri Bustos (@RepCheri) November 16, 2020

Consistent with medical advice, I will be working remotely from my home in Illinois until cleared by my physician. All individuals that I had been in contact with have been notified.



Across the country and the Congressional District I serve, COVID case numbers are skyrocketing. — Rep. Cheri Bustos (@RepCheri) November 16, 2020

Copyright 2020 KWQC. All rights reserved.