Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds to address mitigation efforts Monday evening

Iowa (KWQC) - Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds will be addressing the state Monday evening regarding the latest with COVID-19.

In a release Monday morning, the governor’s office said she will address the need for Iowans to practice safe mitigation efforts. She’s also expected to announce new steps in fighting COVID-19 in “order to protect lives, livelihoods, hospital resources and health care workers.”

TV6 will take the governor's address live during our 6 p.m. newscast

The address is expected to start at 6:05 p.m.

