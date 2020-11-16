Advertisement

Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds to address mitigation efforts Monday evening

Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds will be addressing the state Monday evening regarding the latest with COVID-19.
Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds will be addressing the state Monday evening regarding the latest with COVID-19.(Charlie Neibergall | AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Nov. 16, 2020 at 11:33 AM CST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Iowa (KWQC) - Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds will be addressing the state Monday evening regarding the latest with COVID-19.

In a release Monday morning, the governor’s office said she will address the need for Iowans to practice safe mitigation efforts. She’s also expected to announce new steps in fighting COVID-19 in “order to protect lives, livelihoods, hospital resources and health care workers.”

TV6 will take the governor’s address live during our 6 p.m. newscast as well as livestreaming it on our app.

The address is expected to start at 6:05 p.m. You will be able to watch it on the livestream video player below once that has begun.

