Iowa officials report nearly 1,400 COVID-19 hospitalizations Monday, 2,335 new cases

Iowa coronavirus
Iowa coronavirus(MGN Image)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Nov. 16, 2020 at 10:50 AM CST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
DES MOINES, Iowa (KWQC) - Iowa officials reported 2,335 new confirmed COVID-19 cases and six more deaths between 10:30 a.m. Sunday and 10:30 a.m. Monday, according to the state’s coronavirus website.

That brings the statewide total to 187,020 cases, with a positivity rate of 16.9% and 1,991 deaths since the start of the pandemic. The website, which reports the data in real-time, also showed that 1,105,476 Iowans have been tested and 108,174 have recovered.

Officials also reported that 1,392 Iowans were in the hospital for the virus as of 10:30 a.m. Monday, a new record high. Of those patients, 243 were admitted over the last 24 hours, 271 were in the intensive care unit and 123 were on ventilators.

